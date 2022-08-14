CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Saumya Tandon Raises Money For Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Deepesh Bhan Family: 'We Can Fulfill His Dream'
1-MIN READ

Saumya Tandon Raises Money For Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Deepesh Bhan Family: 'We Can Fulfill His Dream'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2022, 14:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Saumya Tandon seeks help for late actor Deepesh Bhan's family.

Saumya Tandon, who played the role of Anita in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!,' has started a fundraiser for her former co-star Deepesh Bhan, who passed away in June.

Actress Saumya Tandon has begun a fundraiser for her former ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ co-star Deepesh Bhan, who died last month. The actress has started the initiative to help the late actor’s family to repay a home loan worth Rs 75 lakh.

Saumya took to Instagram to share a video, wherein she requested her followers to contribute to the fund for Deepesh’s house. According to the fundraiser page, Deepesh–survived by wife Neha and an 18 months old baby–took a bank loan of Rs 75 lakhs and bought a house in Mumbai in 2018. He reduced his loan to Rs 58 lakhs by prepaying in the last 3 years. Rs 16 lakhs have been raised via the fundraiser till now.

In the video, shared by Saumya on her Instagram account, she said in Hindi, “Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He would often talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan. He got married and even had a son but then he left us. But we can repay all the happiness and love he has given us, by giving his son, that house.”

Saumya continued, “I have created a fund, in which the entire money will go to his wife, so that she can repay the home loan. Irrespective of the amount, please contribute. You and I can together fulfil his dream,” Saumya said in the video.

She shared the fund link on her account and added to the post, “This is for one of the sweetest co actors I worked with @Deepesh_b2 . Let’s show good people don’t go unnoticed. Every small bit counts. #helpdeepeshsfamily Link of the fund is in the bio.”

Earlier, Saumya also posted a video on her Instagram to bid goodbye to her friend and co-star. She penned a long heartfelt note for Deepesh with the adorable video of herself dancing with him.

first published:August 14, 2022, 14:04 IST
last updated:August 14, 2022, 14:04 IST