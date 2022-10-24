Saumya Tandon Recalls Her Building Guard Could Not Recognise Her Because of Her 'Demanding Profession' | Exclusive

It’s Diwali time and just like everyone else in the country, television actors are all set to celebrate this special day with their respective families. Months after leaving Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Saumya Tandon shares that this Diwali she will not be working but will rather be spending quality time with her loved ones. Sharing her Diwali plans, the actress says that she will also be doing something special this time as she decides to fund her hairdresser daughter’s school fees. Besides this, Soumya also answers if it is very difficult to balance personal and professional life as an actor, especially on festive days. Here’s what she has to say:

What is a usual Diwali day in your life like?

Usual Diwali Day is about decorating my house, though cleaning cupboards and drawers begins days before, setting up pooja place and making the aalta of Laxmi feet outside with flowers, the evening is about getting ready and doing pooja, lighting diya then if friends drop in we play cards, we drop by some friends’ houses too.

How do you plan to celebrate Diwali this year?

The plans are pretty much the same – a small pooja at home and then going to a friend’s place for playing cards. But this Diwali I pledge to bring light to someone else’s life, I am putting my hairdresser’s daughter in a public school and putting her years of school fees. And I urge everyone to not just splurge money this Diwali but do something meaningful. Let’s light the life of a deserving child by sponsoring their education.

Will it be working Diwali for you?

No, it will be a Diwali with family and friends.

What is your favourite childhood Diwali memory?

I love how the family comes together to make the home beautiful, doing pooja and playing cards. It’s time for togetherness.

Do you think as an actor it’s difficult to balance personal and professional life?

It’s very, very tough. I have had numerous hectic Diwali times when I have only got one day holiday where I just rested the whole day to get back to work the next day. There have been times when my building guard didn’t recognise me, because I used to leave before his shift and come back after his shift ended. I was working more than 12 hours a day, more than any normal labourer’s shift. If my mother had to be taken to the hospital for an emergency or check-up I had to request my friends for help.

Do you think your profession also demands sacrifice especially when it comes to spending special days with family and friends?

Totally, this profession is very demanding and tough. It’s not just that there are times when you don’t have time for family but also emotionally and otherwise the family has to really adjust to the actor’s life. There are ups and downs, there is success and then there is failure as well. The highs and lows are drastic and gruelling and the family has to be very supportive and understanding. When one person in the family is an actor then the whole family is in the game.

