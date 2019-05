Saumya Tandon Returns to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Cast Gives a Special Welcome

Saumya Tandon has returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after giving birth to her first child, named Miraan, in January this year. On Monday, she posted on her Instagram profile that she will be meeting her fans for a live interaction, via the photo-video sharing app, with a special announcement up her sleeve.She wrote, "It’s about some new beginnings and some happy endings. Let’s talk today evening, keep an eye will be there live on insta between 8 to 9pm. Seeya soon." (sic)What took fans by surprise was the fact that when she went live on air, she was dressed as her character Anita Mishra, while she addressed the audience from the sets. Wearing a maroon nightgown, she was welcomed on the sets with a huge cheer by the associate director of her show, Akshay Patil, and other cast members that included Vaibhav Mathur (Teeka Ram), Deepesh Bhan (Malkhan), Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari) and Salim Zaidi (Tillu) among crew others. The people around her also broke into an impromptu rendition of 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla.'See video here:Saumya plays the role of Anita aka Gori Mem in the comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain that has clocked close to 1100 episodes since it started airing in March 2015. With her return to the fold, her one-sided romantic track with the show's characters like Tiwari and Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) will also be reignited. Fans can expect plenty of laughs with her character's return.Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is directed by Shashank Bali and written by Manoj Santoshi and Raghuveer Shekhawat. It also stars the likes of Shubhangi Atre and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles.Follow @News18Movies for more