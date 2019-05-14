Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Saumya Tandon Returns to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Cast Gives a Special Welcome

Saumya Tandon, who plays Anita Mishra in the comedy show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,' has returned to the sets after a maternity leave.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saumya Tandon Returns to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Cast Gives a Special Welcome
Image: Saumya Tandon/Instagram
Loading...
Saumya Tandon has returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after giving birth to her first child, named Miraan, in January this year. On Monday, she posted on her Instagram profile that she will be meeting her fans for a live interaction, via the photo-video sharing app, with a special announcement up her sleeve.

She wrote, "It’s about some new beginnings and some happy endings. Let’s talk today evening, keep an eye will be there live on insta between 8 to 9pm. Seeya soon." (sic)



What took fans by surprise was the fact that when she went live on air, she was dressed as her character Anita Mishra, while she addressed the audience from the sets. Wearing a maroon nightgown, she was welcomed on the sets with a huge cheer by the associate director of her show, Akshay Patil, and other cast members that included Vaibhav Mathur (Teeka Ram), Deepesh Bhan (Malkhan), Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari) and Salim Zaidi (Tillu) among crew others. The people around her also broke into an impromptu rendition of 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla.'

See video here:



Saumya plays the role of Anita aka Gori Mem in the comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain that has clocked close to 1100 episodes since it started airing in March 2015. With her return to the fold, her one-sided romantic track with the show's characters like Tiwari and Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) will also be reignited. Fans can expect plenty of laughs with her character's return.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is directed by Shashank Bali and written by Manoj Santoshi and Raghuveer Shekhawat. It also stars the likes of Shubhangi Atre and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram