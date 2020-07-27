Saumya Tandon Shoots for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, See Pics

There were reports doing the rounds earlier last week that TV actress Saumya Tandon, who plays Anita Mishra in & TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is quitting the show. It was further claimed that Saumya was going to be replaced with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala. Now, amid rumours that she is quitting the comedy show, Saumya was spotted shooting with the Bhabiji... team recently.

Saumya was seen rehearsing with Aasif Sheikh on the sets of Bhabiji... She wore gloves and face mask while rehearsing on location. Check out some pictures of Saumya and Aasif here.

Meanwhile, Bhabiji... producer Binaifer Kohli has confirmed that Saumya is not getting replaced by Shefali or any one else. Binaifer dismissed casting rumours saying, "I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I have not spoken to Shefali Jariwala or anyone. Saumya Tandon is currently shooting for the show. As of now she is very much a part of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and will be shooting with us. Saumya is a good artist, I love her, she is very professional. If I had my way I would have never let her go (via)."