Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
Pakistani actress Veena Malik, whose popularity got a push with her stint on Indian television shows, has been slammed for her tweets around the cross-border tension between India and Pakistan.
Veena also tagged several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut, with messages that mocked the Indian Air Force's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.
The actress, who has participated in Indian reality TV show "Bigg Boss" in 2010 and appeared in the show "Superstud", on Wednesday posted videos of the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who is in Pakistan's custody, and mocked him too, irking Indian celebrities.
"Leave everything...I have never seen this style of moustache before," she captioned one of the videos.
In another post, she sarcastically commented: "You (IAF pilot) have just arrived.. we will take good care of you."
Re-tweeting Veena's tweet, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" fame star Saumya said that she can't imagine how someone "can tweet like this".
Her posts are a "tight slap on those who gave her bread and butter in India and are still ready to do it," said film producer and Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, who has been persistent that Indian filmmakers must not work with Pakistani talent.
Actress Swara Bhasker commented on Veena's "sick mindset".
"Veenaji.. Shame on you. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious and dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning Wing Commander Abhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing for peace."
Actress Koena Mitra too criticised Veena for calling renowned Indian public figures "buddies" instead of "masters".
"You were begging for work and attention in India and Bollywood, wait..did you write 'budddies'? Masters...Not buddies," added Koena.
"The Accidental Prime Minister" actress Suzanne Bernert found Veena's post "unbelievable".
Yes it’s her not him, but doesn’t change the disgust this tweet is spreading https://t.co/0qoNzlOmfh— Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 28, 2019
