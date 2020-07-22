Saumya Tandon to Quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, to Be Replaced by Shefali Jariwala: Report

Actress Saumya Tandon is reportedly quitting the long-running comedy TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. It is being speculated that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala might replace her.

Saumya is reportedly not willing to shoot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she has a child at her home. The makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai have approached Shefali for the role. Discussions are underway and nothing has been finalised yet, reported republicworld.com.

Kata Laga star Shefali is yet to comment on the reports. The makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai haven't made an official statement regarding Saumya's replacement yet.

Saumya has been playing the role of Anita Bhabhi on the show. She is shown as a headstrong, smart and modern woman who runs grooming classes. She is also the bread winner of her family and despises her husband's unemployment and laziness.

The actress had earlier expressed concern over resuming shoot due to the Covid-19 situation, but has been trying to shoot as much as possible. She was at home after her hairdresser tested positive for the virus.

Sometime back, Saumya posted this picture, saying that staff working on show sets need to be taken care of. "When we work it’s never just one person. It’s team work. In bad times we need to , we have stand by our team, especially people who work under us. Let’s protect them, let’s be kind. Urge all producers, employers everyone , let’s help our staff. We will never be rich if it’s not shared with everyone around. #mondaymotivation let’s protect our staff," she wrote.

Binaifer Kohli, producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, had said, "We tested everyone last month, and all reports came negative. She started feeling feverish a couple of days later, and so did not come on set. Even Saumya's schedule was such that she hasn't shot in the last few days. So all seems well as none of the other team members had come in contact with her."