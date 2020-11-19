Saumya Tandon's New Pic Gets Compliment from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's 'Tiwari ji' Aka Rohitashv Gour

TV actress Saumya Tandon has shared stunning photos in her latest Instagram post. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a velvet blue outfit which she has teamed up with a golden dupatta and a pair of mojaris. The actress, who was last seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has received lots of compliments in the comments section.

Netizens have remarked upon the beauty of the photograph. One of the many people to have commented is Saumya’s former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star Rohitashv Gour. Appreciating the snaps, he said, “Bahut Sundar.”

Many of her fans conveyed their admiration through blue heart emoji, pink heart with sparkle emoji, and red heart eye emoji. The carousel has been shared without any caption.

Meanwhile, after a stint of five years, Saumya quit the popular comedy show in August this year. However, the actress shares a phenomenal equation with the cast and crew of the show. Recently on completion of 1400 episodes, the makers sent a cake to Saumya’s residence. The producers of the popular show – Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli – have been evidently fond of the actress for quite some time.

Recently, there were rumours that actress Shefali Jariwala is likely to take on Saumya’s role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. However, Shefali has junked the rumours, saying that she has not been approached by the makers.