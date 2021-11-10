'Saved by Grace of God': Marathi Actor Ajinkya Raut After Road Accident

‘Man Udu Udu Zhalam’ actor Ajinkya Raut met with an accident while he was on the way to his hometown Parbhani for the Diwali celebration. The locals rushed to the actor’s rescue immediately after his car met with an accident. Raut has shared on Instagram a video and informed his fans about the accident.

The video shows the mangled car and a tractor trying to pull it out of the bushes.

Reports say that Raut was travelling to his home in Parbhani on the occasion of Diwali. On their way, their car skidded and collided with a pole. In the video, the actor is seen expressing gratitude to God for protecting him.

“Fortunately, we survived a car accident which happened a few minutes ago. Our car was about to collide with an 1100-volt pole but my friend saved us by turning the car into the bushes. We have survived because of these bushes,” Raut said in the video.

He further added, “By the grace of God, we survived and we were able to see this Diwali. One of the things I learned from this accident is that no award or medal can save you but only God. So take care of yourself and your family.”

Ajinkya Raut wrote a caption, “Live every breath that you’ve got with a lot of gratitude. It all can be over in no time. Saved by the grace of God. This happened during my trip from Thane to Parbhani. Be safe you all. (PS- I was not driving)"

Ajinkya IG link:

https://www.instagram.com/ ajinkyathoughts/

Video link:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Raut (@ajinkyathoughts)

The ‘Man Udu Udu Zhala’ show is highly praised by the fans and audiences. Rita Durgule and Ajinkya Raut are playing lead roles in the series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.