SaveSpiderMan Trends Worldwide After Sony Pulls Out of Deal with Disney, Marvel Studios 

#SaveSpiderMan has gone viral, trending worldwide on Twitter, as news of Sony pulling out of their Spider-Man franchise deal with Disney and Marvel Studios spreads like wildfire.

The recent development has shocked fans across the world, forcing them to take to social media to express their disapproval of the possibility of Tom Holland's Peter Parker no longer being a part of the MCU. In fact, Sony, Spider-Man and Tom Holland also made it to the top 10 Twitter trends worldwide.

Among those devastated by the move, include Hawkeye from Avengers: Endgame, played by Jeremy Renner. He took to Instagram and to share a picture of his Avengers popular character. Alsongside he wrote, "Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks# #please.”

Several fans are heart-broken, with one writing, “So... you're trying to tell me that everything that happened in the MCU universe with Spider-Man will be forgotten?? Rip Tony and Peter, Rip Peter's proudness stealing Caps shield, rip Spider-Man being an avenger.”

Another posted, “I’m sorry but Tony Stark didn’t die and entrust his legacy to his adopted son for Disney to be a greedy bitch and for Tom’s Spidey to end up in another failed Sony movie. Disney you make enough money as is just stand down and agree to 5-10%.”

Here’s what others had to say:

I’m lost and confused but I swear if IRON MAN DIED AND PASSED HIS LEGACY ONTO THE ANGEL THAT IS TOM HOLLAND ALL FOR IT TO BE FUCKED UP I- PUNCHES WILL BE THROWN. PEOPLE WILL BE SUED. BUILDINGS WILL BE RAIDED. Together we HAVE TO #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/2xZmUyrwpV — Isla Bennet (@isla_bennet) August 20, 2019

I DID NOT GET ATTACHED TO SPIDERMAN JUST FOR HIM TO GET REMOVED SONY YOU REALLY JUST FUCKING UP TOMS DREAM TO BE SPIDERMAN #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/D1VLBcPEYf — 📸 (@Stark_Fan007) August 21, 2019

#SaveSpiderMan Sony: ends Spider-Man deal with DisneyLiterally everyone alive and dead: pic.twitter.com/3i6ucg4z0N — McFly (@BreedingRyan) August 21, 2019

Report: Spider-Man will leave MCU, as Marvel and Sony end their partnership MCU-Fans: wE dOn‘T fEeL sO gOoD...#SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/Exje99ctFD — Dødø (@DorinasAccount) August 21, 2019

protect our little peter parker #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/LEcHbFySKq — robin ⎊ saw ffh (@thunderofbieber) August 21, 2019

Really sad to hear this news, please bring Spider Man back to MCU.#SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/6AHM47Wr5w — Creepy Crap (@crap_creepy) August 21, 2019

