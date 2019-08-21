Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

#SaveSpiderMan Trends Worldwide After Sony Pulls Out of Deal with Disney, Marvel Studios 

The recent development has shocked fans across the world, forcing them to take to social media to express their disapproval of the possibility of Tom Holland's Peter Parker no longer being a part of the MCU.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
#SaveSpiderMan Trends Worldwide After Sony Pulls Out of Deal with Disney, Marvel Studios 
Image: Twitter/Creepy Crap
Loading...

#SaveSpiderMan has gone viral, trending worldwide on Twitter, as news of Sony pulling out of their Spider-Man franchise deal with Disney and Marvel Studios spreads like wildfire.

The recent development has shocked fans across the world, forcing them to take to social media to express their disapproval of the possibility of Tom Holland's Peter Parker no longer being a part of the MCU. In fact, Sony, Spider-Man and Tom Holland also made it to the top 10 Twitter trends worldwide.

Among those devastated by the move, include Hawkeye from Avengers: Endgame, played by Jeremy Renner. He took to Instagram and to share a picture of his Avengers popular character. Alsongside he wrote, "Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks# #please.”

Several fans are heart-broken, with one writing, “So... you're trying to tell me that everything that happened in the MCU universe with Spider-Man will be forgotten?? Rip Tony and Peter, Rip Peter's proudness stealing Caps shield, rip Spider-Man being an avenger.”

Another posted, “I’m sorry but Tony Stark didn’t die and entrust his legacy to his adopted son for Disney to be a greedy bitch and for Tom’s Spidey to end up in another failed Sony movie. Disney you make enough money as is just stand down and agree to 5-10%.”

Here’s what others had to say:

