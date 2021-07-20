Savita Bajaj Seeks Monetary Help After Being Hospitalised; Supriya Pilgaonkar Offers to Pay Bills

Veteran actor Savita Bajaj of Beta Ho Toh Aisa fame, who had been recently hospitalised after complaining of breathing problems had told a news portal that she has been going through a tough phase in her life. She had revealed that all her savings have been spent on her treatment, and her family members are not standing with her amid these tough times. Amid this, the 79-year-old has found a friend in actor Supriya Pilgaonkar, who has stepped up to help her.

“Supriya Pilgaonkar has come forward and helped and some committee members of CINTAA too have pitched in so that we can pay some portion of the hospital,” Times of India quoted actress Nupoor Alankar, who has been looking after Bajaj.

She also confirmed that the veteran actor has been shifted to the ICU where she is on oxygen support, but in a stable condition.

In an interview with a news portal, Savita had said that she does not want to live now. She was pleading for death from the hospital staff. “Strangle me and kill me, I do not want to live such a life. It’s better that I die. I have no one in this world to take care of me,” Savita narrated her pain while lying on the stretcher of an ambulance on her way to the hospital.

Savita had also said that she was receiving help from the Writers Association and CINTAA (Cine and Television Artists Association). She said that she got financial help of Rs 2,000 from the Writers Association and Rs 5,000 from CINTAA.

Narrating her grief, she said, “Nobody came forward to take care of me. 25 years ago, I had decided that I would move back to Delhi, but none of my family members wanted to keep me with them. I earned a lot, helped many needy people, but today I need help.”

