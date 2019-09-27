Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

BTS' J-Hope and Becky G's Chicken Noodle Soup is Out and Army Cannot Keep Calm

J-Hope and Becky G's Chicken Noodle Soup instantly became one of the top 5 worldwide trends on Twitter. While a number of people are confused and can't guess what the trend is, BTS Army is having their time enjoying the pumped-up track.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BTS' J-Hope and Becky G's Chicken Noodle Soup is Out and Army Cannot Keep Calm
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Collabs in the music industry is the new flavour of the season. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello came together for the second time for Senorita, RM and Lil Nas X teamed up for Seoul Town Road, a remix of Old Town Road, and now popular Koren Band BTS' J-Hope has collaborated with Becky G for their new track called Chicken Noodle Soup.

The speculations over their collaboration began after Becky G and J-Hope met at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Post the event, the two have been talking about mutual admiration for each other's music media interactions. Things caught more attention, when Becky G teased her fans with a picture from her music video set having some Korean snacks.

And on Wednesday, they created more headlines when she tweeted out, "Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret (sic)," followed by BTS' tweet which read, "Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret, too (sic)."

The song was released today and the BTS Army has already taken over social media as they can't stop talking about it. The song features Korean and Spanish lyrics and samples the chorus of the 2006 original by Webstar and Young AB, featuring AG aka The Voice of Harlem.

Chicken Noodle Soup instantly became one of the top 5 worldwide trends on Twitter with over 1.60 million tweets. While a number of people are confused and can't guess what the trend is, BTS Army is having their time enjoying the pumped-up track.

The track also shot to #1 US iTunes in just 2 hours. This is the fastest number one ever for a Korean artist on the US iTunes chart.

Describing the amalgamation of Korean and Spanish cultural, a fan tweeted, "Once I really have the realization that this song is combining, cultures, love for dance, passion for music, and true respect for hip hop culture while standing true to your culture." A J-Hope fan wrote, "from thinking he's not capable of collabing with other artists because he hasn't grown much to collabing with one of the most popular latin artist. music truly transcends language and culture. i'm so proud of how far he's come (sic)."

Another said, "Crediting then entire dance crew individually makes me cry. How @BTS_twt Jhope love dancing and he knows how it feels to be not recognized so he wants to make sure each of them will be named for who they are as a person not just a Group (sic)."

You can see the video here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram