Collabs in the music industry is the new flavour of the season. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello came together for the second time for Senorita, RM and Lil Nas X teamed up for Seoul Town Road, a remix of Old Town Road, and now popular Koren Band BTS' J-Hope has collaborated with Becky G for their new track called Chicken Noodle Soup.

The speculations over their collaboration began after Becky G and J-Hope met at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Post the event, the two have been talking about mutual admiration for each other's music media interactions. Things caught more attention, when Becky G teased her fans with a picture from her music video set having some Korean snacks.

And on Wednesday, they created more headlines when she tweeted out, "Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret (sic)," followed by BTS' tweet which read, "Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret, too (sic)."

The song was released today and the BTS Army has already taken over social media as they can't stop talking about it. The song features Korean and Spanish lyrics and samples the chorus of the 2006 original by Webstar and Young AB, featuring AG aka The Voice of Harlem.

Chicken Noodle Soup instantly became one of the top 5 worldwide trends on Twitter with over 1.60 million tweets. While a number of people are confused and can't guess what the trend is, BTS Army is having their time enjoying the pumped-up track.

The track also shot to #1 US iTunes in just 2 hours. This is the fastest number one ever for a Korean artist on the US iTunes chart.

[ iTunes ]#ChickenNoodleSoup shot to #1 US iTunes in just 2 hours. This is the fastest #1 ever for a Korean artist on US iTunes chart.@BTS_twt is shaking. #JHOPExBeckyG pic.twitter.com/EBLMSFOrW8 — skye • adorable M.C. (@bangtanism89) September 27, 2019

Describing the amalgamation of Korean and Spanish cultural, a fan tweeted, "Once I really have the realization that this song is combining, cultures, love for dance, passion for music, and true respect for hip hop culture while standing true to your culture." A J-Hope fan wrote, "from thinking he's not capable of collabing with other artists because he hasn't grown much to collabing with one of the most popular latin artist. music truly transcends language and culture. i'm so proud of how far he's come (sic)."

Another said, "Crediting then entire dance crew individually makes me cry. How @BTS_twt Jhope love dancing and he knows how it feels to be not recognized so he wants to make sure each of them will be named for who they are as a person not just a Group (sic)."

Crediting then entire dance crew individually makes me cry... How @BTS_twt Jhope love dancing and he knows how it feels to be not recognized so he wants to make sure each of them will be named for who they are as a person not just a Group. #CNS #ChickenNoodleSoup pic.twitter.com/QscKwlED42 — [Jㅇ•ㅇnie] (@TwentyFiveFor7) September 27, 2019

from thinking he's not capable of collabing with other artists because he hasn't grown much to collabing with one of the most popular latin artist. music truly transcends language and culture. i'm so proud of how far he's come. #ChickenNoodleSoup pic.twitter.com/eYUf0cfucv — 샤지아 (@_btssm) September 27, 2019

Once I really have the realization that this song is combining, cultures, love for dance, passion for music, and a true respect for hip hop culture while standing true to your culture #ChickenNoodleSoup #CNS #ChickenNoodleSoupOutNow #JHOPExBeckyG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/W0vZSRz0Iu — (@soulfulchimmy) September 27, 2019

Locals trying to figure out why chicken noodle soup is trending.While army: pic.twitter.com/2hBhUwYuNF — ♨︎ (@honneybunny97) September 27, 2019

chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side #ChickenNoodleSoup pic.twitter.com/omQjvaO7Ck — bloom (@starryoonie) September 27, 2019

I'M SCREAMINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP WITH A SODA ON THE SIDE pic.twitter.com/Dad3tWy7yp — яι (ℓσνє נιмιи) CNS (@Brobtss) September 27, 2019

SO PROUD TO BE CHICANA! THANK YOU JHOPE AND @iambeckyg never in my life was I expecting Jhope to be part of my culture! because the MV screamed Chicano all the way!! Representing Latinos!! @BTS_twt ORGULLO LATINO!! — Nirvana.JOSÉOKANDCNS (@NIRVANA_512) September 27, 2019

You can see the video here:

