Saw Creator James Wan To Direct Stephen King Adaptation

Another Stephen King adaptation is in the works, this time for his sci-fi horror novel "The Tommyknockers", which will be helmed by James Wan, the director of "The Conjuring" and "Aquaman."Having built his reputation upon various successful excursions into big screen horror, James Wan is teaming up with Roy Lee, a producer on another King adaptation -- "It" -- for sci-fi horror "The Tommyknockers."Also on the team is producer Larry Sanitsky, who was involved in making a 1993 TV series based on the novel, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Which is handy, since he owns the rights.Sanitsky introduced the project to studios and streaming networks on Thursday, describing it as "an allegorical tale of addiction (Stephen was struggling with his own at the time), the threat of nuclear power, the danger of mass hysteria and the absurdity of technical evolution run amuck.""It is also a tale about the eternal power of love and the grace of redemption," he wrote, in a possible nod to the coming Easter and Passover holidays over the weekend.James Wan's big break was directing 2004 survival horror "Saw" from his own script. "Insidious" became another big horror hit in 2010, as did "The Conjuring" in 2013, and Wan wrote and directed both films' sequels as well.He moved into action movies courtesy of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, directing $1.5 billion box office smash "Furious 7," and is steering December 2018 superhero movie "Aquaman" for Warner Bros and DC Entertainment.