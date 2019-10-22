Saw Wedding Invitation of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Twitter? It’s Fake
A wedding invitation, claiming to be of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding invitation, is doing rounds on social media.
A wedding invitation, claiming to be of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding invitation, is doing rounds on social media.
A wedding invitation, claiming to be of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding invitation, is doing rounds on social media. The badly designed and seemingly fake invitation claims that the wedding will happen at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on January 22, 2020.
The wedding invite has badly edited images and many errors. It reads, "Mrs. Neetu & Mr. Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan Ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/o Mrs. Soni & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt on Wednesday, 22th January, 2020 05:00 pm onwards."
The card spells Alia’s name as 'Aliya,' and shows Mukesh Bhatt’s name, instead of Mahesh Bhatt, as the father of the bride. Furthermore, January 22nd is written as ‘22th.’
Ranbir and Alia are one of the most talked-about people in Bollywood and there were reports of them being in a relationship.
On the work front, they will be seen together in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2. She is also doing a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ranbir has also started preparing for his another period film Shamshera. His last release Sanju was a hit.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NBA 2K20 Gameplay Will Unlock Limited Edition Nike Sneakers That You Can Buy
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge
- 'Bhag Bhag Aaya Sher': Cricket Fans Decode Virat Kohli’s Viral Expression During Ranchi Test
- This Man Has the Same Pathological Laughing Disorder as Joaquin Phoenix's Joker
- OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display