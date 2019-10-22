Saw Wedding Invitation of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Twitter? It’s Fake

A wedding invitation, claiming to be of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding invitation, is doing rounds on social media. The badly designed and seemingly fake invitation claims that the wedding will happen at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on January 22, 2020.

The wedding invite has badly edited images and many errors. It reads, "Mrs. Neetu & Mr. Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan Ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/o Mrs. Soni & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt on Wednesday, 22th January, 2020 05:00 pm onwards."

The card spells Alia’s name as 'Aliya,' and shows Mukesh Bhatt’s name, instead of Mahesh Bhatt, as the father of the bride. Furthermore, January 22nd is written as ‘22th.’

Ranbir and Alia are one of the most talked-about people in Bollywood and there were reports of them being in a relationship.

On the work front, they will be seen together in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2. She is also doing a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ranbir has also started preparing for his another period film Shamshera. His last release Sanju was a hit.

