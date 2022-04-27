Sawal Jawab, The Second Single From Amruta Khanvilkar's Chandramukhi, Out -- Watch

The trailer of director Prasad Oak’s Marathi film Chandramukhi has created a huge buzz for the film. The Marathi film will be released on April 29. Amruta Khanvilkar is playing the titular role of Chandramukhi. The makers recently released the first single, Chandra, which has already taken the internet by storm. Now, to add to the hype, another typical Lavani number has been released.

On April 26, the maker released the second number, Sawal Jawab, from the flick. Amruta announced this news and shared a poster on social media. In the poster, Amruta can be seen standing with the famous Marathi actor Prajakta Mali.

The song features Prajakta and Amruta performing a jugalbandi. The song exudes true Lavani vibes. The structure of the song has been weaved around a conversation between two performers, thus the name Sawal Jawab.

The song starts with the perfect beats of Dholki and ghunghru. Following the beats, the melodious voices of Madhura Datar, Priyanka Barve, and Vishvajeet Borvankar sit beautifully on the chorus. The percussion and the voices blend to create magic with the tunes composed by Ajay-Atul, the Agneepath fame musical duo.

Meanwhile, in the film, Amruta plays the role of a Lavani dancer whose life is turned upside down by a series of unforeseen events.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Amruta spoke about her character Chandramukhi. “Chandra is a one-of-a-kind role that gets created and made very, very rarely,” she was quoted as saying. “She’s an artist who wants to preserve the dying folk art form. She wants to give these Tamasha artists a platform of their own,” she added.

Oak’s film is indeed a masterpiece set in the 1980s. The film is based on Vishwas Patil’s Marathi novel of the same name. It also has key performances by Mrunmayee Deshpande, Dr Mohan Agashe, and Rajendra Shisatkar.

