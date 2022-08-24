Say Bye To Koffee With Karan and Hello To Koffee With Kiara, If Shahid Kapoor Has His Way

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to take a seat on the iconic couch of Koffee With Karan this week. The Kabir Singh stars will be appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 a week after Kiara’s boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra appeared on the show with Vicky Kaushal. While the teasers are hinting at an epic episode, Shahid also teased that the show should now be renamed Koffee With Kiara.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a stunning picture with Kiara taken on the sets of Koffee With Karan 7 and wrote, “#KoffeeWithKiara… it’s a thing now…sorry @karanjohar.” Karan joined along and dropped a cheeky comment. “I love it ❤️ I hope she doesn’t take my job,” he said. Kiara assured him that she wasn’t going to take over his hosting duties. “@karanjohar no one can take your job,” she said.

The upcoming episode is expected to feature Kiara opening up about her relationship with Sidharth. Karan confirmed that they were dating when Sidharth appeared on the show. In the teaser released earlier this week, Shahid seemingly confirmed that Kiara and Sidharth might be getting married later this year.

“Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year, and it’s not a movie,” says Shahid in the clip. Shahid also says that Kiara and Sidharth look “beautiful” together. “They are such a good-looking couple.” To this, Karan adds, “Bachche kamaal ke honge (Their kids will be gorgeous).”

In a portion from the episode shown for Sidharth in the previous episode, Kiara also dropped hints about wedding bells. “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today,” Kiara said when asked if she was ready for marriage. Following this, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, who will be appearing with her on the upcoming episode, cheekily added, “Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready.”

