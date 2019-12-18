Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Say Something, You're From Jamia Too, Says Roshan Abbas to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who is an alumnus of Jamila Millia Islamia University, is yet to make a statement about clashes between student protesters and the police on Sunday.

IANS

Updated:December 18, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Say Something, You're From Jamia Too, Says Roshan Abbas to Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, who is an alumnus of Jamila Millia Islamia University, is yet to make a statement about clashes between student protesters and the police on Sunday.

Radio jockey and actor Roshan Abbas has questioned the silence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan over the violence against students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi.

Abbas on Tuesday took to Twitter and asked him who has made him quiet. "Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents," Abbas tweeted.

A string of Bollywood celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Alankrita Shrivastava, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap and Parineeti Chopra have posted opinions all through Monday on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the countrywide tension it has unleashed, which was triggered off after Sunday's protests at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

However, Bollywood bigwigs like SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have not taken a stand yet. Akshay Kumar liked a tweet related to Jamia and then came out to say he had done so by mistake, thereby drawing widespread flak on social media.

Both SRK and Roshan Abbas have studied mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia University. Abbas' tweet comes in the wake of severe protests against CAA, which continues in different parts of the country including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.

The contentious Act, passed in the winter session of Parliament, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

