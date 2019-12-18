Say Something, You're From Jamia Too, Says Roshan Abbas to Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, who is an alumnus of Jamila Millia Islamia University, is yet to make a statement about clashes between student protesters and the police on Sunday.
Shah Rukh Khan, who is an alumnus of Jamila Millia Islamia University, is yet to make a statement about clashes between student protesters and the police on Sunday.
Radio jockey and actor Roshan Abbas has questioned the silence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan over the violence against students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi.
Abbas on Tuesday took to Twitter and asked him who has made him quiet. "Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents," Abbas tweeted.
Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents
— Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) December 17, 2019
A string of Bollywood celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Alankrita Shrivastava, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap and Parineeti Chopra have posted opinions all through Monday on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the countrywide tension it has unleashed, which was triggered off after Sunday's protests at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.
However, Bollywood bigwigs like SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have not taken a stand yet. Akshay Kumar liked a tweet related to Jamia and then came out to say he had done so by mistake, thereby drawing widespread flak on social media.
Both SRK and Roshan Abbas have studied mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia University. Abbas' tweet comes in the wake of severe protests against CAA, which continues in different parts of the country including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.
The contentious Act, passed in the winter session of Parliament, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Fans Look Forward to Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Indo-Pak Dance Off
- STAR Bharat on Sushant Singh's Removal: Savdhaan India's Next Format Didn't Require Presenter
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills