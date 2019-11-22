Take the pledge to vote

Sayali Sanjeev Paired Opposite Suvrat Joshi in Marathi Film Gosht Eka Paithanichi

Sayali Sanjeev surprises in a completely new avatar that reminds us of the classic heroines of Indian Cinema in the upcoming Marathi film

News18

Updated:November 22, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
From history to contemporary, Marathi cinema has witnessed various colours of life, including great biopics and theatrical dramas. From experimental filmmaking to commercial cinema, it saw different genres of Marathi cinema. 2020 brings a vivid range of movies, one of which will be ‘Gosht Eka Paithanichi’.

Sayali Sanjeev, the latest sweet sensation has moved out to movies with bigger steps. A known face for quite a long time on the television, has come way from television to quite a number of movies which are slotted to be released soon like ‘Satarcha Salman’, ‘Manmauji’, ‘Jimma’, ‘AB Aani CD’.

Sayali Sanjeev surprises in a completely new avatar that reminds us of the classic heroines of Indian Cinema in the upcoming Marathi film – ‘Gosht Eka Paithanichi‘. She shall play the lead opposite Suvrat Joshi of fame ‘Dil Dosti Duniyadaari’.

Sayali bagged this pivotal role of female lead which oozes style, grace and simplicity. Reportedly the first look poster will carry “hope and dreams in her eyes” according to the director. She has always played a different kind of roles and characters with utmost ease and has the natural flair of emoting through her eyes. How her sweetness brings profundity in character and intensity will be interesting to see and watch!

The film also features other actors as well like Mrinal Kulkarni, Milind Gunaji, Shashank Ketkar etc.

