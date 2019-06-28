Take the pledge to vote

Sayani Gupta Compares Shah Rukh Khan to Dalai Lama, Says 'SRK Makes Me Happiest Girl in World'

Shah Rukh on Wednesday attended a screening of Sayani and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Article 15", and like other fans, Sayani could not resist expressing her love for SRK after meeting him.

IANS

Updated:June 28, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
Image courtesy: Sayani Gupta/ Instagram
Actress Sayani Gupta, who had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, says the superstar makes her the happiest girl in the world.

Shah Rukh on Wednesday attended a screening of Sayani and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 in Mumbai. The actor even posed with the cast of the film for photographs. And like other fans, Sayani could not resist expressing her love for SRK after meeting him.

She took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for Shah Rukh.

"Only one man can make women so happy. It is only Shah Rukh Khan. Just the best energy one has experienced after his holiness Dalai Lama. Just effervescent abundant love to offer. I told him today that I was the only one from the cast and crew of 'Fan' that did not have a photo with him because I always thought I was too cool to go up to someone for a photo.

"Only to have regretted later, every time. So we made it happen this time after so many years...And here's the mind numbing dizzy love that is coming through every muscle of my face! Even my eyebrows are going bonkers! Just saying. You make me the happiest girl in the world and so many people in the world. I will always love you," Sayani captioned an image in which the "Zero" actor is seen hugging her.

View this post on Instagram

I think those teeth say it all! Only one man can make women so happy. It is only @iamsrk Just the best energy one has experience after His holiness Dalai Lama. Just effervescent abundant love to offer. I told him today that I was the only one from the cast and crew of Fan that didnt have a photo with him. Cause I always thought I was too cool to go up to someone for a photo. Only to have regretted later, every time. So we made it happen this time after so many years.. and here's the mind numbing dizzy love that is coming through every muscle of my face! Even my eyebrows are going bonkers! *justsaying* You make me the happiest girl in the world! And so many people in the world! Will always love you!

A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta) on

Ayushmann also shared a photograph of himself with SRK on Twitter, thanking him for his "love".

"Being an SRKian, this was a very special moment. Thanks for the love Shah sir," Ayushmann captioned the image.

