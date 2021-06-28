Sayani Gupta Masters Dance Moves on Kala Chashma in This Throwback Video

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta rose to fame in the independent film Margarita With a Straw which released in 2015. After playing Kalki Koechlin’s lover in the film, the actress didn’t take long to venture into the Bollywood mainstream. She bagged the role of the best buddy to the leading duo of Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in Nitya Mehra’s 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

The actress travelled down the memory lane and shared a BTS video when she was working on the project Baar Baar Dekho. In the short clip, Sayani is seen mastering the choreography of one of the popular songs in the Bollywood flick, Kala Chashma. The song became a rage among the audience. It was originally composed by Prem Hardeep, Kam Dhillon and was recreated by Badshah for the film. The number was penned by Amrik Singh and Kumaar and crooned by the widely loved voices of Amar Arshi, Badshah & Neha Kakkar.

The footage featuring Sayani performing the most killer moves in a stunning white dress is from the first night of the shoot of the song. The actress rehearsed the complex choreography in one of the hotel rooms with dance assistants.

Along with the interesting clip, Sayani jotted down a long note. The diva revealed that she had practiced a lot for days but to her disappointment, the choreography of the song changed at the last moment. “Was soooo heartbroken, will never forget,” the actress stated before stating that she loves dancing and wants to groove in every film. In the note, the actress tagged director Nitya and wished to collaborate again with her.

In the end, the actress punned how the voice of the teacher is making the video more appealing.

Sayani played the character of Chitra, Jai & Diya’s best friend. Her role was of a really funky, quirky, and fun person.

