Sayani Gupta: My Birthday Always Coincided with Durga Puja Celebrations and That was Fun

Actress Sayani Gupta is spending a working birthday this year as she turns 36. She is shooting for the third season of the web series Four More Shots Please in Mumbai currently. A day before her birthday, Sayani told us that she is looking forward to have a fun day on the sets with her co-stars from the show.

“I will be shooting for Four More Shots Please with the girls tomorrow. It’s always fun to have a working birthday. I have some friends with who I like to spend my birthday with. Everyone is shooting but I hope to spend some time with them. Also my mother is in town so I am looking forward to spending the day with her before I go to shoot,” Sayani told News18.

Revisiting her childhood birthday memories, the actress said that it wasn’t a big celebration back at home in Kolkata. “My mother would never let me celebrate my birthday, there was no cake-cutting as such. She would make paayesh (kheer), as Bengalis do. The first time I cut a cake on my birthday was when I was in college I think. Cakes were not really a part of the culture that I grew up in. And my mother would not let me tell people it’s my birthday, because then they would come with gifts,” she recounted.

But the fun part of having a birthday in October was that it would coincide with Durga Puja, the biggest festival in Bengal. “My birthday would always be during the Durga Puja vacation, so I never really got to celebrate it in school. No such cool things where you give toffees to classmates. But on most years my birthday would coincide with the Durga Puja days, so that was fun. I’d get lots of new clothes and shoes,” Sayani explained.

While the actress prefers to stay busy on her birthday, looking for love is not on her wishlist this year. “I am not looking for love from one person, but a lot of love in general from people,” says the actress, who features on Bumble’s season 2 of Dating These Days. “People have become more violent and full of caustic, toxic energy, which I really hope can go away. There should be just love in general, everywhere.”

