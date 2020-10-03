Sayani Gupta Takes Dig at Shah Rukh Khan's Gandhi Jayanti Post, Asks Him to 'Speak Up for Truth'

Actress Sayani Gupta has taken a jibe at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh for his stoic silence on the current state of affairs in the country. Shah Rukh had tweeted a picture of his children to mark Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary on Friday. The photo shows his daughter Suhana and son AbRam striking the ‘three monkeys of Gandhi ji’ pose with another young girl.

“If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary,” Shah Rukh tweeted alongside the picture.

Quoting his tweet, Sayani urged him to "speak up for the truth" and not "just shut your ears and eyes and mouths." She wrote, "Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters."

Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk https://t.co/IChzz2k5n0 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

Sayani's comments come in the wake of the death of two Dalit women after they were allegedly gang-raped in Hathras and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. It has caused nationwide fury, with hundreds and thousands of protestors taking to the streets to demonstrate against the "growing incidence" of caste-based crimes in the country.

Sayani worked with Shah Rukh in the 2016 movie Fan, which sees SRK in a double role as filmstar Aryan Khanna and obsessive fan Gaurav Chandna, who look just like each other.