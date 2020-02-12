Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sayani Gupta Turns Producer for Her Next Film

Actress Sayani Gupta has turned into a producer for her upcoming film 'Where the Wind Blows', about a girl who climbs a Himalayan range and the challenges she faces on the way.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sayani Gupta Turns Producer for Her Next Film
File photo of Sayani Gupta. (Instagram/Sayani)

Actress Sayani Gupta is set to co-produce Where the Wind Blows, a film which will feature her as the only protagonist.

It's been directed by Karma Takapa, whose films Ralang Road and Mor Mann Ke Bharam have travelled to various festivals.

According to a source, "the interesting fact about the film is that the entire film is shot in the Himalayas. The cast and crew climbed till the base camp of Mount Everest. The average temperature there was around minus 27 degree Celsius. Sayani along with the crew of only seven people climbed and completed the shoot in 26 days".

Sharing her experience of working on the film, Sayani said: "This film is very close to my heart. Shooting for it was not lesser than a roller coaster ride. Though the shoot was difficult, the experience was one of the most memorable ones. I had the best time shooting with Karma and team."

Where the Wind Blows is a journey of a young woman who embarks on a trek towards an unknown destination somewhere in the high Himalayan mountains. As the terrains turn harsh and nature challenges her, she braves these and her internal hurdles to find her resilience.

Sayani, who has featured in films like Jolly LLB 2 and Article 15, is co-producing the film with Human Trail Pictures.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram