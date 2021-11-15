Sayantani Ghosh on Marrying Anugrah Tiwari: Going from One Family to Another

News broke recently that actress Sayantani Ghosh is due to marry her longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on December 5. News18 got in touch with her and she discussed at length how their friendship blossomed into love, her preparations ahead of the big day, marriage outfits and what’s in store for the couple after entering this new phase in life.

Please tell us about your love story with Anugrah. How did you guys meet and realise you were meant to be together?

We met at the gym through a common friend. We started off being very good friends first. Then we realised it is more than friendship. A major part of our relationship is based on companionship. I never thought like we were meant to be together. Our journey has been like any other and we’ve had our share of highs and lows. No matter how bad things have been, we have always felt that we need to be there for each other. Anugrah is the closest family that I have in Mumbai. My folks are in Kolkata and we have always been like family to each other. Our families also loved and accepted each other. So everything put together we decided to take to the next level.

Being from different cultural backgrounds, what would you say is the secret to your bonding?

There isn’t any one secret to our bond. With every experience we have only become stronger. 2020 has taught us all. Life is simple and we just complicate it. We all have dreams and are driven by materialism but in the end, you need family to share each and every experience with. We both are simple people. Anu is way more simpler than I am. The secret to our bond is the friendship that we share. No matter how hard the situation is, we keep working at it. And it is a work in progress.

What are the marriage festivities looking like? What ceremonies are you guys planning for the big day?

We want to keep it simple. There is no big fat wedding for us. Like our journey, it will be honest, simple and heartfelt. I’m a Bengali and Anu is a pahari from Jaipur, there are differences in our cultures. But we did not want to complicate things and wanted to enjoy our day without the pressure of rituals. There will be simple rituals that are required to get us married. It will be as per Hindu culture. We are getting engaged and registered on the same day.

What would you describe as the perfect wedding gift?

Our union and that of our families is the perfect gift. It will be a day of love and one when we can enjoy all the festivities. We are exchanging rings so we are gifting each other. And the promise, that yes, we will argue but we will always find a way towards each other, work on our relationship and be there for each other.

What will be the clothing choice for your big day? Are you also helping Anugrah pick out outfits and vice versa?

I have always seen in weddings that the bride and groom are uncomfortable with heavy jewellery and elaborate get-ups. To each its own. I want to enjoy every moment of my wedding. I want to be comfortable, move around, and meet my school friends and my family. I’m not sure when this opportunity of meeting everyone under the same roof will come in my life. I don’t want to be worn out by some elaborate attire. I’m a saree lover and have always envisioned myself in a red Banarasi saree, so that is how it is going to be. Matching that will be Anugrah’s clothes. I’ve helped him pick his outfit. We’ve both helped each other in preparing for the day in every possible way.

Stepping into this new phase of life, how are you planning to maintain balance with work?

We have been together for almost eight years now. He is very much aware of my work demands and how the industry works. He knows that I’m a workaholic. Work is my identity. I started working when I was very young. My entire existence in my adulthood has revolved around my work so he knows how important it is for me. I’m lucky that he is very supportive but I need to begin managing so that while I’m working, I invest that time in it but not after that. I take my work home so I need to change that aspect in me. We are looking to spend quality time with each other over quantity. We are looking forward to this phase. Hopefully, we will be able to find the right balance.

What can you tell us about your in-laws? How is the bond like that you share with Anugrah’s parents?

My in-laws are based in Jaipur. Anu lost his father a while back. His mom and sisters are there. They love me and I love them. His sister’s son is my god child so it is a very closely knit family. It has been smooth sailing. I’m going from one family to another family and I’m very loved. One of his sisters and I are very close friends. I don’t see any hiccups there (laughs). Same goes for him and my parents. Reaching where we are, our families have been very supportive and they love us.

Are there any travel plans post-marriage?

I’m taking a break from work for the festivities. After reception in Jaipur on December 9, I’m back at work in Mumbai. Honeymoon has to be kept on hold for a while. 2022, maybe. This is where the balance comes in. I want to host a gathering with my friends and work family in Mumbai and we will plan a honeymoon in the coming year.

