Sayantani Ghosh Says She Might End up Marrying Beau Anugrah Tiwari Virtually

A lot of people have put their wedding and other celebration plans on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown. Among them is Naagin 4 fame Sayantani Ghosh. However, the current delay due to the coronavirus lockdown has given the actress a good reason to crack a joke on her marriage.

In a recent interview with a website, the Sanjivani actress opened up about her wedding plans with beau Anugrah Tiwari. While she ensured that the lovebirds will definitely get married soon, they are not sure of the date yet.

“It is just a matter of time. We are not planning on ke iss date pe shaadi karenge. But we will when our hearts want,” she said.

The duo, who met through a common friend around six years ago, has plans to get settled soon. However, the lockdown has given Sayantani a chance to laugh. She said, “Who knows during the lockdown we might come up with some planning and get married virtually”.

While Sayantani’s love life is perfectly set, she has recently lost her grandmother and mourned her death on social media. Sharing throwback pictures with her grandmother, the actress wrote, “I feel numb now that you are gone mamama... till date would always say my dida is still there with us... in a moment everything changed and I can never say this now (sic).”

She also regretted not being by her side in the last days. “My only regret I could not see u in person for the last time n say bye to u, touch ur feet n seek ur blessings!!! I so wish I traveled to Kolkata in March and not get stuck because of the lockdown ...,” she penned her farewell note.

