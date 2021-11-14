Sayantani Ghosh to Tie the Knot With Anugrah Tiwari on Dec 5, Says 'Our Wedding Will Be Simple'

Sayantani Ghosh is all set to get married. The actress will tie the knot with her longtime beau Anugrah Tiwari on December 5 in her hometown, Kolkata. As per an ETimes report, the wedding will be an intimate affair with families and close friends in attendance.

Sayantani and Anugrah, who is in the fitness industry, have been together for about eight years. In a recent interview, the Sanjivani actor said that her wedding festivities will be “simple, honest and intimate".

“I have always wanted my wedding to be intimate, simple, heartfelt, and honest, as that’s how my journey with Anugrah has been. Besides, while growing up, I have often seen the bride and the groom go through so much pressure. I want to enjoy my wedding, be carefree, mingle with the guests and eat to my heart’s content. While growing up, I would tell my mother that two must-haves on the menu at my wedding are paan and ice cream. That’s what I am going to be eating the most at my wedding,” she told ETimes.

The actress also spoke at length about her wedding outfit. Sayantani has given the traditional bridal lehengas a ditch and opted for a saree. She said she always wanted to wear something that she could cherish and use for the rest of her life. “I love saris and have always envisioned myself as a bride in a red Banarasi sari with kohled eyes and sindoor. My naani, who passed away last year, had given me a sari, which I plan to wear for one of the functions," she added.

