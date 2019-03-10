Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Share First Pictures From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony

Sayyeshaa Saigal, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's grandniece who shot to fame with her role in Shivaay is all set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Arya. The pre wedding ceremonies have begun and the pictures and videos from the celebration are viral on the Internet.In colour cordinated wedding attire, the seen-to-be-married couple looked royal. While Sayyeshaa looked gorgeous in a white lehenga with intricate silver design, Arya donned a Sherwani with a silver waistcoat to go along with.On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share the pictures from thei pre-wedding ceremony. She captioned the pictures as, "My love forever!" Likewise, Arya also posted some pictures on social media and wrote, "Forever and ever." Take a look:Earlier, pictures of the couples' sangeet made rounds on social media. The celebrations were joined by the actors like Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Sooraj Pancholi among others.In one of the pictures, Sanjay Dutt can be seen talking to the couple, while in some other videos, Sayyeshaa can be seen dancing on Shahid Kapoor's song Mauja Hi Mauja from the film Jab We Met.Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Pancholis, veteran actress Anju Mahendroo also joined the celebrations. She took to Twitter to share some inside pictures from the pre-wedding functions. Take a look,Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot on March 9 and 10 in Hyderabad.On Valentine's Day, Sayyeshaa took to Instagram to share the news of her wedding. The post read, "With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness - Arya and Sayyeshaa."