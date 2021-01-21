SC Issues Notice to Makers of 'Mirzapur', Amazon Prime Over Portrayal of UP District in Bad Light

After Amazon Prime video's Tandav, web series Mirzapur, another title of the streaming platform is facing the heat. Thursday, Supreme Court issued a notice to makers and producers of Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video, on a petition complaining about the portrayal of Mirzapur district, UP in a bad light in the web series.

SC seeks response from the OTT platform and series makers.

The 'Mirzapur' series is not new to troubles, it has been mired in controversies since its release last year.

Mirzapur's MP and Apna Dal national president, Anupriya Patel had also demanded an inquiry against it. Patel also demanded a ban on the web series, saying it was spreading ethnic disharmony.

The MP had also alleged that the series, that was recently released on Amazon Prime, was maligning the image of Mirzapur by portraying it as a "violent" region.

She had then told the reporters that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mirzapur "is a 'centre of harmony' and the matter must be investigated and strict action taken against those responsible for sullying its image".

She had tweeted and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding an inquiry against the series.

Mirzapur is a violent tale of feuds in families, politics and elections. It features Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma in the primary roles.