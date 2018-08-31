English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Quashes All Cases Against ‘Wink Girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier
The apex court also declared that no further complaints against the actor or the makers of her film Oru Adaar Love shall be entertained.
Image: Instagram/ Priya Prakash Varrier
Loading...
In a major relief for teenage South-Indian actor Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as The Wink Girl, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed all police complaints against her alleging that a song in her upcoming film hurts religious sentiments.
The court also declared that no further complaints against the actor or the makers of Oru Adaar Love shall be entertained under IPC’s Section 295A that penalises all acts intending to insult religious groups. "Somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case," NDTV quoted Chief Justice Dipak Misra as saying. The bench also noted that there was no justification in reistering FIRs for this case in the first place.
Referring to a constitution bench judgement and a verdict delivered in a similar case lodged against cricketer M S Dhoni, the apex court said no offence under Section 295 A of the IPC is made out against the 18-year-old actor and others in the present case. Section 295 A of IPC deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.
It added that the song that has Varrier winking — which made her an overnight sensation — has no malicious intention and doesn’t outrage religious sentiment in any way.
Varrier, 18, had appealed to the apex court earlier in February this year, saying it was a traditional song, a tribute to Prophet Mohammed’s love for his first wife Khadeeja. Popular among Muslims in Kerala's Malabar region, she alleged it had “been misunderstood by the complainants".
Following her plea, the SC had put on hold all cases against her.
The court also declared that no further complaints against the actor or the makers of Oru Adaar Love shall be entertained under IPC’s Section 295A that penalises all acts intending to insult religious groups. "Somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case," NDTV quoted Chief Justice Dipak Misra as saying. The bench also noted that there was no justification in reistering FIRs for this case in the first place.
Referring to a constitution bench judgement and a verdict delivered in a similar case lodged against cricketer M S Dhoni, the apex court said no offence under Section 295 A of the IPC is made out against the 18-year-old actor and others in the present case. Section 295 A of IPC deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.
It added that the song that has Varrier winking — which made her an overnight sensation — has no malicious intention and doesn’t outrage religious sentiment in any way.
Varrier, 18, had appealed to the apex court earlier in February this year, saying it was a traditional song, a tribute to Prophet Mohammed’s love for his first wife Khadeeja. Popular among Muslims in Kerala's Malabar region, she alleged it had “been misunderstood by the complainants".
Following her plea, the SC had put on hold all cases against her.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Google's Rumored More Affordable Pixel Phone Could Compete With OnePlus
- Asiad Loss is Big Setback, Road to Olympics is Lot Tougher Now, Says Harendra
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Review: Withstood The Test of Time, and Running Towards Perfection
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...