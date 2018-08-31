GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SC Quashes All Cases Against ‘Wink Girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier

The apex court also declared that no further complaints against the actor or the makers of her film Oru Adaar Love shall be entertained.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Quashes All Cases Against ‘Wink Girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier
Image: Instagram/ Priya Prakash Varrier
Loading...
In a major relief for teenage South-Indian actor Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as The Wink Girl, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed all police complaints against her alleging that a song in her upcoming film hurts religious sentiments.

The court also declared that no further complaints against the actor or the makers of Oru Adaar Love shall be entertained under IPC’s Section 295A that penalises all acts intending to insult religious groups. "Somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case," NDTV quoted Chief Justice Dipak Misra as saying. The bench also noted that there was no justification in reistering FIRs for this case in the first place.

Referring to a constitution bench judgement and a verdict delivered in a similar case lodged against cricketer M S Dhoni, the apex court said no offence under Section 295 A of the IPC is made out against the 18-year-old actor and others in the present case. Section 295 A of IPC deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Thank you for all the love and support💙

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on



It added that the song that has Varrier winking — which made her an overnight sensation — has no malicious intention and doesn’t outrage religious sentiment in any way.

Varrier, 18, had appealed to the apex court earlier in February this year, saying it was a traditional song, a tribute to Prophet Mohammed’s love for his first wife Khadeeja. Popular among Muslims in Kerala's Malabar region, she alleged it had “been misunderstood by the complainants".

Following her plea, the SC had put on hold all cases against her.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 21
    SILVER
  • 25
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 59
Loading...