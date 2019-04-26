Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SC Upholds Ban on PM Narendra Modi Biopic, Film Won't Release Before May 19

The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the Election Commission's order banning the release of the biopic.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Upholds Ban on PM Narendra Modi Biopic, Film Won't Release Before May 19
Actor Vivek Oberoi stars as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic.
Loading...
The Supreme Court has upheld the ban on the release of PM Narendra Modi, the biopic on the prime minister that was slated to release earlier this month. The apex court has said that the film won't release before May 19, declining to lift the stay.

The SC has refused to interfere with the Election Commission's order banning the release of the biopic. But producers of the film have told the court that EC's order is contrary to clearance given by the Central Board of Film Certification, according to PTI.

The Supreme Court has taken a call on the petition put forth by the filmmakers, challenging the order of the EC to stall the movie, after examining a report submitted by the EC.

In its report to the Supreme Court, the Election Commission has described the biopic as a "hagiography" that may disturb the level-playing field if it is released during elections.

Favouring a ban on the movie till voting is over, the commission has emphasised that the Vivek Oberoi-starrer can't be termed as just a biopic but it is a movie that "eulogises a political representative".

The EC added that the release of the movie before May 19 is likely to tilt the balance in favour a political party (BJP), while disturbing the level-playing field. It also pointed out that the movie has shown opposition parties (Congress and others) in a "poor light" and hence the movie should not be allowed to release until voting are over.

With inputs from PTI.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram