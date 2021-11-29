Scam 1992 Co-director Jai Mehta Shooting in South Africa Amid Omicron Outbreak | Exclusive

In view of the new Omicron Covid variant detected in South Africa, there is an early panic situation in most parts of the world. While a number of countries are planning to impose stringent restrictions, South Africa said on Saturday it was being punished for its advanced ability to detect new Covid-19 variants.

News18.com has learnt that Scam 1992: Harshad Mehta Story director Hansal Mehta is teaming up with his son Jai Mehta on a big-scale thriller series revolving around the Somalian Pirates. The show, tentatively titled Pirates, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and feature an ensemble cast of Rajat Kapoor, Deepak Tijori, Vivek Gomber, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others. The cast and crew is currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, which is currently heavily suffering from the new variant of the Coronavirus.

When we reached out to producer Shaailesh R Singh who is currently in Cape Town, he said the shooting is on schedule and hasn’t been affected. “We have already shot for three months and we have around a month’s shoot left. We are following all the necessary protocols laid down by the South African government. The entire cast and crew is currently in a bio-bubble and they are getting regularly tested," he informed.

Singh further added that it is going to be a wait and watch situation. “The South African government has a different thing to say from what the others are saying but I can’t say anything on it and only medical experts can say something about it. We cannot predict anything. As of now, we haven’t got any instructions to stop the shoot. We are on schedule and hopefully we will be able to finish it without any disruptions," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.