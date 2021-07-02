'Scam 1992' Fame Pratik Gandhi to Star in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Biopic: Report

Pratik Gandhi became an overnight sensation with his incredible portrayal of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta on Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992. After his impressive performance on the show based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam, the actor has apparently been cast as the lead in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy biopic. Filmmaker Mahi V. Raghava, whose Yatra, a biopic of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, was an immense success, is apparently planning another biopic- this time on Rajasekhar Reddy’s son, YS Jagan, who is the current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

After an extensive search, the filmmaker has reportedly finalised Pratik Gandhi to play YS Jagan on screen, according to Deccan Chronicle. Raghava feels Pratik has a striking resemblance to Jagan and is tailor-made for the part. “When director Mahi approached Pratik Gandhi for the part, the actor was thrilled to come on board after listening to the gripping narration," says a source, adding, “One of the reasons for casting a Bollywood actor is because it will be a Pan-India film."

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi will next be seen in the feature film “Ravan Leela". Directed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Shreyas Anil Lowlekar, the film is touted to be a “strong content-driven entertainer." Pen Studios, known for producing films such as “Kahaani," “Helicopter Eela," “Namaste England" and “The Accidental Prime Minister," has backed the project.

“The film has a very unusual take and it has turned out extremely well. It’s a strong content-driven film with melodious music and very good performances, which has always been the focus of Pen Studios. We are extremely excited with the outcome," Gada said in a statement.

