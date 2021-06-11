Scam 1992 Only Indian Series Among IMDb's Top 250 Shows of All Time, Pratik Gandhi Reacts

Hansal Mehta’s financial fraud web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story opened to a lot of positive reviews on its release, and now the show has yet another feather to add to its cap. It has become the highest-rated Indian show to find its place in IMDb’s list of top 250 popular web series and television serials of all time across the world. The ratings are determined by users who rate the shows on a 10 point scale. Currently, the show holds a rating of 9.6 out of 10.

Now, the lead actor Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role has responded to this achievement. Expressing his happiness over the news, he said it strengthens his faith in the craft. “Well, it’s a super-happy feeling. It strengthens our faith in our craft, and instinct as a whole team. I am really happy that Scam is the sole Indian show to represent Indian entertainment industry in such an esteemed list of shows,” he told SpotBoye.

Based on the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away by financial journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu, the series tells the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who committed a series of financial crimes in 1992.

Upon its release in 2020, it had become the highest user-rated show in IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020 list.

Other popular shows to have made it to the top 250 list are Band of Brothers, Breaking Bad, The Wire, and Chernobyl.

