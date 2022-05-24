Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Gagan Dev Riar Roped In For Hansal Mehta's Show | Know Who He Is

Post the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story, Hansal Mehta is now all set to bring Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. While Pratik Gandhi played the role of Harshad Mehta, the Big Bull of Dalal Street, the makers of the show have now found the perfect for Telgi, the fruit seller who built an empire by counterfeiting stamp papers. On Tuesday, the makers of the show announced that veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the show.

Hansal Mehta took to his official Instagram account and shared the news. “Telgi has been found.🗣️ Presenting the very talented Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Telgi. #Scam2003,” he wrote as he dropped a motion poster introducing the actor. Pratik Gandhi also congratulated the ‘new scamstar’ on Twitter and wrote, “#scam2003 New scam new scamstar

Congratulations.”

🔊 Telgi has been found.🗣️ Presenting the incredibly gifted Gagan Dev Riar as Telgi in #Scam2003. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/m7hXhROFX6 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 24, 2022

Who Is Gagan Dev Riar?

Gagan Dev Riar is a veteran theatre artist. Prior to Scam 2003 The Telgi Story, he was previously featured in Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2019 release Sonchiriya and the 2020 Netflix series A Suitable Boy.

What Is Scam 2003: The Telgi Story?

The series chronicles the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India. It is estimated that Telgi has done a scam of around Rs 20,000 crore.

Scam 2003 is adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter ki Diary’, authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam back in the time. The series will be helmed by the National award-winning director, Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani. The shooting of the show is currently underway. While the release date of Scam 2003 has now been announced, it will soon stream on SonyLIV.

