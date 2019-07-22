Scared Games 2 Cast Feature in '70s Gangster Portrait, Reveal Details Ahead of Premiere

Netflix's highly anticipated Sacred Games season 2 is returning on August 15 and in the lead up to its premiere, the streaming service unveiled new pictures of the lead cast, namely Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny and Jatin Sarna – as they can be seen pulling off '70s gangster style with perfect, notorious vibes.

Sharing the image, Netflix wrote on Instagram, "Meet the cast of Sacred Games 2 reimagined as gangsters from the ’70s. They might play gritty characters on screen, but this ultra glam shoot tells us a whole different story. Here’s a sneak peek into the exciting new season, and what each character has to offer."

The slick looks of the cast members were styled by Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai.

In one of the videos posted by the service's Insta handle, Saif says, "Season 2 of Sacred Games is a very creative experience." Kalki, who is a new entrant this season, says about her character, "Batya is a rather lost soul. So that anger, that need to fight for cause, that search is in her."

Nawazuddin, in his character Ganesh Gaitonde says, while he drinks whisky, "Jo 25 din ke baad bachta hai uske Trivedi bolte hain (One who will survive after 25 days is Trivedi)."

See pics and videos featuring cast of Sacred Games 2 here:

While the fans wait for another thrilling outing, suffice it to know that Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane as the other director. Neeraj will direct Sartaj's track in the upcoming season. Vikramaditya and Varun Grover continue as the showrunners and the lead writers of the show.

