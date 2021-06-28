Scared Of Watching ‘Ray’: Satyajit Ray’s Son Reacts To Netflix’s Latest Release

The latest release on Netflix, Ray, an anthology-based series, since its release on the OTT platform on June 25 has been getting mixed reviews from critics and viewers. Based on four short stories of the master auteur Satyajit Ray the series stars actors Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan among others.

A famed media portal got in touch with the late filmmaker’s son Sandip Ray (who is a filmmaker himself) for his reaction to the series. He answered in a somewhat disgruntled tone, “A few months back, Netflix India executives came to me asking for my permission to adapt my father’s stories. I gladly gave them my permission. But after that, they did not contact me even once. They did not ask for my approval or insights into the stories. I was not shown the final script, nor was I consulted about the final product.”

Ray also added that he did not like the promo of the series. When asked whether he would watch the movies, he replied, “I am terrified of watching them now after hearing the underwhelming reviews. But at the same time, I am eager to know what they have done with my father’s stories.”

The four-episode series consists of four different stories- Spotlight (directed by Vasan Bala, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan), Forget Me Not (directed by Srijit Mukherji, starring Ali Fazal), Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa (directed by Abhishek Chaubey, starring Gajraj Rao and Manoj Bajpayee) and Bahurupia (directed by Srijit Mukherjee, starring Kay Kay Menon).

