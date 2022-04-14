Scared Tejasswi Prakash Grabs Karan Kundrra After Noticing Something Fall On Her. Watch Video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted late Wednesday night in Mumbai together. The couple, who have been together for a few months now, seemed to be getting out for a dinner party dressed in black. Karan was seen wearing a crisp black tuxedo while Tejasswi looked gorgeous in a short black dress. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the couple — adorably known as TejRan by fans — was seen posing for the cameras.

In the video, a cameraman requested ‘bhabhi’ Tejasswi to pose, which left Karan smiling. The actor was then trying to teach Tejasswi a new hand pose when the Naagin actress noticed something fall on her. The Naagin 6 star was evidently terrified and grabbed Karan. The actor’s protective boyfriend mode kicked in as he was seen comforting Tejasswi while helping her come to one side.

Tejasswi too shared a video that she recorded just before the couple stepped out. In the video, shared on her Instagram Stories, Tejasswi and Karan were seen standing in front of the mirror together. While Tejasswi recorded, her beau was seen fixing his outfit when he confessed he wasn’t sure who he should admire, himself or Tejasswi. The Naagin 6 actress replied, “Mujhe (Me)."

Recently, the couple was subjected to ‘Roka’ rumours. Speculations did the rounds that the couple has had a roka ceremony. Addressing the rumours, the former Roadies judge told ETimes, “I give subtle hints and answer their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai woh samajh jaate hai (Who have to understand, understand)."

Karan was asked if there is pressure from either of the families regarding marriage. The actor denied, adding that both, he and Tejasswi are currently busy with their work. “No, there’s no pressure from my family’s side for marriage. Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein… no pressure on both of us for marriage. There are a lot of things to do. She’s also working, I am also working," he said.

