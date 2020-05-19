Scarface Actor Geno Silva Dies Aged 72 After Battle with Dementia

Hollywood actor Geno Silva, best known for his role in 1983 crime drama Scarface, has died at the age of 72. HollywoodReporter.com reported that the actor passed away on May 9 at his home in Los Angeles, of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia. His family confirmed the news of his demise.

The character actor was best known for playing The Skull, the hitman who takes out Al Pacino's Tony Montana in the explosive climax of Scarface (1983). His foreboding character never speaks a word while he guns down Montana with a shotgun from behind at the end of the Brian De Palma-directed classic. One poll placed The Skull No. 7 on a list of the best henchmen in movie history.

Geno's career spanning four decades saw him feature in Luis Valdez's Zoot Suit (1981), Robert Towne's Tequila Sunrise (1988), Steven Spielberg's Amistad and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (both released in 1997), David Lynch's Mulholland Drive (2001) and F Gary Gray's A Man Apart (2003).

Apart from films, Geno also appeared on television as he featured in episodes of Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, Walker, Texas Ranger, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Alias. However, he earned the most credit and is fondly remembered for playing the silent assassin The Skull in Scarface. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, their daughter, Lucia, as well as two grandchildren and his sister.

