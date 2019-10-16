Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Scarlett Johannson Says New Black Widow Movie Will Give Fans a Closure

Scarlett Johannson who has played Black Widow in about seven movies since Iron Man 2 in 2010, will finally be getting her standalone film as the Russian assassin turned Avenger Natasha Romanoff.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Scarlett Johannson Says New Black Widow Movie Will Give Fans a Closure
Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow.

First making an appearance in 2010 as undercover agent Natasha Romanoff, the fan-favourite character played by Scarlett Johannson saw a glorious character arc over a decade, which ended by Black Widow sacrificing her life for the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame. Now, Black Widow is all set to reappear with its standalone film, which is said to explore the background of the character.

With rumours of Black Widow getting a trilogy floating around, Johannson seems to have dropped a major hint about her character in the film. The actor recently attended the LA premiere of her film Jojo Rabbit, which is directed by Taika Waititi. At the event, when she was asked if Black Widow movie will hopefully give audiences "closure" for her character she told to Entertainment Tonight, "I don't know if I can take it anymore without any closure. It's too exhausting." She also added that she was proud of the film, which is now in post-production. "I love it. I'm so proud of what we made. Now we get to sprinkle the magic all over it. Get it ready for audiences," she said.

The film is speculated to cover the events starting from where Captain America: Civil War left to when Avengers: Infinity War started.

Recently, the film's writer Jac Schaeffer spilt some major beans about the plot of the film. Talking to Inverse, she said that while Captain America will be a part of the film, it will focus on her standalone adventures. "(Black Widow) very much on her own and over the events of the Black Widow movie, she has to reckon with some of the red in her ledger," she said.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles. It will be the first film of MCU's Phase 4 and will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

