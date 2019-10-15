Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow Gives a Thumbs Up to All Female Marvel Film

Avengers: Endgame had a number of iconic and entertaining scenes that fans continue to have discussions over. One scene that fans particularly enjoyed was the scene of Marvel's leading ladies charging towards their enemies together. While the scene may point towards the growing female population of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is important to remember that it started with very few.

While Gwyneth Paltrow was one of MCU's first ladies, Scarlett Johansson was the first woman to share the battlefield with the male leads. Even though the future of her character in the MCU remains doubtful, the actress has expressed her eagerness and support towards the idea of an all-female Marvel film.

Speaking to Variety, she said, "I don't know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it's a little more opaque for my character. But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it's explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I'm pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I'm definitely one of them."

The idea for such a film had been expressed by Brie Larson and other MCU actresses. They had also apparently pitched the idea to Kevin Feige who approved the idea and greenlit it.

Elizabeth Olsen had also talked about the idea in a Buzzfeed podcast where she said that comics were not just for boys. She said, "I think people really love these characters. I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they're funny and they're talented. And so are all the women. And to give them more screentime, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren't just for boys who want to watch big boys."

