Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans in Little Shop of Horrors?

Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are in talks to play pivotal roles in a new big-screen adaptation of Little Shop Of Horrors. The film is a remake of the cult movie-turned-Broadway musical, and is being directed by Greg Berlanti.

Actor Taron Egerton is also being considered for a leading role in the horror-comedy while Billy Porter has already been signed up for a part, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Little Shop Of Horrors is the story of Seymour, a meek florist who works at the aptly named Skid Row Florists, where he is under the thumb of the owner, Mr. Mushnik. Seymour secretly loves Audrey, who also works at the struggling shop.

Seymour courts fame when he discovers a plant that looks like a venus flytrap that he dubs Audrey II, but things become disastrously complicated when he realises the plant has to be fed human blood and, eventually, people.

Johansson and Egerton are in various stages of talks to play Audrey and Seymour. Porter will voice the carnivorous plant. If he comes on board, Evans would play the dentist Orin Scrivello, who is Audrey's abusive and sadistic boyfriend and who finds pleasure in his profession.

The project is based on the 1960 Roger Corman film that was adapted into a popular musical in the early 1980s, which itself was also adapted as a 1986 film starring Rick Moranis.

If they come on board, The Little Shop Of Horrors will mark a reunion for Evans with Johansson. Evans as Captain America and Johansson as Black Widow have co-starred in multiple Captain America and Avengers movies.

The Little Shop Of Horrors is a Warner Bros. production.

