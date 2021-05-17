Scarlett Johansson Gets Slimed by Husband Colin Jost During Award Acceptance Speech

American actress Scarlett Johansson, who has been around in the film industry for nearly 30 years, was on May 16 honoured with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for her contribution to the movies. Accepting the award virtually from her home amid the pandemic, Scarlett became a victim of husband Colin Jost's slime prank.

Midway through her acceptance speech, Scarlett's husband, who is a Saturday Night Live writer and co-anchors the segment 'Weekend Update', was seen pouring a bowl full of green slime on her head.

Wow! What an honor! The iconic Scarlett Johansson takes home the Generation Award #MTVAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YKKkPaeaME— MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

However, the slime prank is a tradition at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards where Hollywood stars such as Nick Jonas, Justin Beiber, Tom Cruise and many more have literally bathed in the unpleasant thick liquid.

The Black Widow star too pointed out this fact to her husband who is seen apologising to her in a scripted but hilarious exchange.

The 36-year-old actress married Jost in 2020 after dating him for several years. Previously, she had tied the knot with Canadian actor Ryan Renolds in 2008, but parted ways three years later.

Born in Manhattan, New York City, Scarlett made her debut in 1994 with fantasy comedy North. For her role in Lost in Translation (2003), she won the BAFTA award for Best Actress. Scarlett also featured in Christopher Nolan's 2006 psychological thriller The Prestige alongside Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman.

In 2010, she portrayed the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, and has since then gained worldwide fame for the fictional Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character.

Black Widow, her standalone film on the MCU character, is set to release on July 9 this year. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres last year in May, is finally expected to see the light of day after being postponed thrice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here