English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scarlett Johansson Hints at Joining Politics in the Future
Scarlett Johansson stars as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame.
Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Actress Scarlett Johansson may not be a part of the political world at the moment, but she hasn't ruled it out from her future.
"Maybe some time in the future," variety.com quoted Johansson as saying when asked if her political activism has inspired her own aspirations.
"I think the greatest way to effect change is through local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven't," she added.
The actress is excited about her latest appearance as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame. As for the upcoming Black Widow standalone movie, Johansson was tight-lipped because Disney and Marvel still haven't officially announced it.
But why didn't a Black Widow movie happen earlier? "I think everything happens when it is supposed to," Johansson said.
"All I'll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Maybe some time in the future," variety.com quoted Johansson as saying when asked if her political activism has inspired her own aspirations.
"I think the greatest way to effect change is through local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven't," she added.
The actress is excited about her latest appearance as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame. As for the upcoming Black Widow standalone movie, Johansson was tight-lipped because Disney and Marvel still haven't officially announced it.
But why didn't a Black Widow movie happen earlier? "I think everything happens when it is supposed to," Johansson said.
"All I'll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SAS Pilots in Scandinavia on Strike, 1.7 Lakh Passengers Left Stranded
- I Don't Think Sidharth Malhotra is a Good Actor, Says Arjun Mathur
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Approach Every Match Like We do Against India: Sarfaraz
- Social Media is Stressed over the Fate of Their Favourite Starks
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi’s Luxury Cars Auctioned at Rs 3.29 Crore, Says Enforcement Directorate
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results