Scarlett Johansson Hints at Joining Politics in the Future

Actress Scarlett Johansson may not be a part of the political world at the moment, but she hasn't ruled it out from her future."Maybe some time in the future," variety.com quoted Johansson as saying when asked if her political activism has inspired her own aspirations."I think the greatest way to effect change is through local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven't," she added.The actress is excited about her latest appearance as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame. As for the upcoming Black Widow standalone movie, Johansson was tight-lipped because Disney and Marvel still haven't officially announced it.But why didn't a Black Widow movie happen earlier? "I think everything happens when it is supposed to," Johansson said."All I'll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it."