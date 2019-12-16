Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Engagement to Colin Jost
The monologue delivered by Johansson during a Marvel-themed 'Saturday Night Live' performance sidetracked into bizarrely dated territory when several cast members are turned to dust with a Thanos-like snap.
Image: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost/Twitter
Actress Scarlett Johansson poked fun at her engagement to comedian Colin Jost during a Marvel-themed "Saturday Night Live" monologue.
Johansson joked about there not being a lot of pressure being a host, even if the show ends up being bad, reports etonline.com.
Read: Anna Karina, the Icon of French New Wave Cinema, Dies at 79
"What are they going to do? Fire my fiance?" Johansson said. "Oh no, what are we going to do without his paycheck?"
The monologue sidetracked into bizarrely dated territory when several cast members are turned to dust with a Thanos-like snap.
She later gushed about how, on the SNL stage, is where she met the "love of my life". She has hosted the show six times.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Orders iPhone 11 Pro Worth Rs 93,000 from Flipkart, Receives Fake Phone Instead
- Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Review: A Business Laptop With a Pleasing Personality
- Not Jewellery or Recipe, this Michigan Family’s Heirloom is a 141-year-old Fruitcake
- As K3G's Turns 18, Here Are Some of the Funniest 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' Memes
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages