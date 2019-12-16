Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Engagement to Colin Jost

The monologue delivered by Johansson during a Marvel-themed 'Saturday Night Live' performance sidetracked into bizarrely dated territory when several cast members are turned to dust with a Thanos-like snap.

IANS

Updated:December 16, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Engagement to Colin Jost
Image: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost/Twitter

Actress Scarlett Johansson poked fun at her engagement to comedian Colin Jost during a Marvel-themed "Saturday Night Live" monologue.

Johansson joked about there not being a lot of pressure being a host, even if the show ends up being bad, reports etonline.com.

Read: Anna Karina, the Icon of French New Wave Cinema, Dies at 79

"What are they going to do? Fire my fiance?" Johansson said. "Oh no, what are we going to do without his paycheck?"

The monologue sidetracked into bizarrely dated territory when several cast members are turned to dust with a Thanos-like snap.

She later gushed about how, on the SNL stage, is where she met the "love of my life". She has hosted the show six times.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram