Scarlett Johansson on Bond With Woody Allen and Her Stance on Playing a Transgender Character

Scarlett Johansson over the course of her career in Hollywood has received a lot of backlash for many of her film choices.

Updated:November 27, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
Scarlett Johansson on Bond With Woody Allen and Her Stance on Playing a Transgender Character
Scarlett Johansson has been a part of the acting industry ever since she was nine. Her growing experience in the field has not been devoid of controversy and criticism. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson expressed her stance on some of the prominent ones.

Scarlett Johansson over the course of her career has often received backlash from audiences for working alongside director Woody Allen who was accused of sexual assault. The actress-director duo has worked together on three films. Johansson's roles in the films have even led to her nomination and winning numerous awards.

Despite the backlash, Johansson has remained rooted in her stance with no hostility against Allen. Talking about her perspective she said, "I feel the way I feel about it. I don’t know any more than any other person knows. I only have close proximity with Woody, he’s a friend of mine. But I have no other insight other than my relationship with him."

Johansson recently received major backlash for signing up to play the role of a transgender man in a film based on a true story. Audiences criticized Johansson accepting the role adding that it should have been given to an actual transgender actor. Johansson's responded by asking people to question Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman who have also played transgender characters in the past.

Later Johansson withdrew from the role and apologized for her lack of awareness. She said, "In hindsight, I mishandled that situation. I wasn’t totally aware of how the trans community felt about those three actors playing—and how they felt in general about cis actors playing—transgender people. I felt terrible about it. To feel like you’re kind of tone-deaf to something is not a good feeling."

Scarlett Johansson will be next appearing on the big screen in Black Widow releasing on May 1, 2020. She is also currently filming for the animated sequel Sing 2 where she will be reprising her role as Ash. Sing 2 is set to release on July 2, 2021.

