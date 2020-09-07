Scarlett Johansson on How Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Told Her About Black Widow's Death in Avengers Endgame

Actor Scarlett Johansson, who has been playing superhero Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame talked about how she found out about her death in Avengers. The actor said that Kevin Feige told her about the plot before shooting Infinity War.

Talking to Empire Magazine, Scarlett said, “It was before shooting Infinity War that I was made aware of what was going to happen in Endgame. Kevin called me and said, ‘Look, obviously we’re at a place where there’s going to be big sacrifices and big losses’. We had all anticipated that. So it didn’t seem out of character. It kind of made sense to me, I guess, even though I was sad about it. But after I hung up the phone I remember I thought, ‘Okay, I guess it’s me’. And it took me a minute to process it. It was bittersweet, but it was not a shock."

Scarlett Johansson first played Black Widow in Iron Man 2. She has appeared in 7 Marvel Cinematic Universe films yet.

She will be starring in her character's stand-alone film Black Widow. The film, directed by Cate Shortland, will take place between the events between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. It will also introduce new characters such as Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, Red Guardian played by David Harbour and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.