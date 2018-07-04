English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Scarlett Johansson Responds To Backlash For Being Cast As Transgender Man In Rub & Tug
Actress Scarlett Johansson has once again come under the fire for her recent choice to play massage parlor owner Dante “Tex” Gill in the upcoming mob drama 'Rub & Tug'.
Scarlett Johansson attends the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier 36 on May 2, 2017 in New York City. (Image: Getty Images)
Los Angeles: Scarlett Johansson has been criticised for playing a transgender in her new film. However the actress-singer refused to comment on the reaction. The actress is set to star in the upcoming film Rub & Tug which tells the story of a transgender man, Dante 'Tex' Gill, who owned a massage parlour in Pittsburgh's underground sex industry in the 1970s, according to Vice News, reports people.com
In a statement obtained by Bustle, the actress said via her representative that "Tell them (trollers) they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's representatives for comment."
Johansson, 33, has been one of the world's highest paid actresses from 2014-2016. She has acted in popular films like Just not into you, Under this skin, and Hitchcock.
Her choice of playing a transgender man in her new film has left people criticising her on Twitter.
Also Watch
In a statement obtained by Bustle, the actress said via her representative that "Tell them (trollers) they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's representatives for comment."
Johansson, 33, has been one of the world's highest paid actresses from 2014-2016. She has acted in popular films like Just not into you, Under this skin, and Hitchcock.
Her choice of playing a transgender man in her new film has left people criticising her on Twitter.
Literally the LEAST you could do when making a movie about trans people is to cast a trans person in the role that was written for them. Scarlett Johansson needs to stop naievely choosing roles, and studios need to do better.— Derek Abolish ICE Sherry 🌹 (@NotKyleSherry) July 4, 2018
Scarlett Johansson is canceled.— 💖✨Mel✨💖 (@grungeugly) July 4, 2018
I cannot get over how selfish Scarlett Johansson is— Quinn (for now) ♥️💜💙 (@jademoonfire) July 4, 2018
No offense to Scarlett Johansson but there are many beautiful trans women in the world, and I MEAN MANY...so ask Hollywood to keep looking!— Tshepi Makhatha (@TshepiMakhatha) July 4, 2018
Also Watch
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Get Stuck, Tata Hexa Rescues – Watch Video
- New Honda Activa 125 Launched in India at Rs 59,621
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- Mysterious 'Anaconda Eggs' in Kashmir Cause Fear and Eggcitement
- Forget Me Not, Rishabh Pant Reminds National Selectors