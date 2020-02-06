Scarlett Johansson Says Acting With Kids Is Easy

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says working with children is easy because they are receptive, playful and soulful. Johansson was recently seen with child actors in the Oscar-nominated film Jojo Rabbit. In the film, she is seen as Rosie Betzler, mother of a German boy named Jojo (essayed by Roman Griffin Davis).

"I was really fortunate that I had two wonderful actors to work opposite in 'Jojo Rabbit', you know, sometimes you for to coax stuff out of people, you know actors that are, maybe not have as much experience but these were just so pure and open and receptive and playful and soulful and natural, it made my job so easy," Johansson said.

"This character is just so vivacious, she's just in the middle of her life and you know, I wanted her to feel like a fully realized woman who was just caught in the middle of her life by these horrific circumstances and I think that's actually what brings the audience you know, how this movie feels so fresh and modern and what audiences can relate to is all these characters feel very much like people that we interact with you know, it doesn't feel stayed and old fashioned," she added.

Johansson has earned two Oscar nods this year -- Best Actress for "Marriage Story" and Best Supporting Actress for "Jojo Rabbit". The Oscar ceremony will be held on February 9 here and will air in India on February 10 on Star Movies.

Talking about both the movies, the 35-year-old said: "Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, respectively, has given me such deep artistic satisfaction. 'Marriage Story' and 'Jojo Rabbit' are two great highlights of my career. I am deeply humbled by the Academy's recognition of my work which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly gifted actors and writer/directors that I've been so fortunate to collaborate with."

