Scarlett Johansson Says She was Emotionally 'Wiped Out' After Natasha Romanoff's Death in Avengers Endgame

Scarlett Johansson will soon be seen in the first standalone Black Widow movie that will release in 2020. The actress has been playing the role of assassin turned Avenger Natasha Romanoff since her first appearance in Iron Man 2 in 2010 and ever since then, the character has made an appearance in about seven films in the franchise. In Avengers Endgame, we saw Natasha sacrificing her life to get the soul stone to bring back half the world's population wiped out by Thanos.

Johansson, who has two new releases--Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story--recently made an appearance in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about the standalone film as her character's untimely death in Avengers: Endgame. Speaking to the talk show host, the actress revealed that she recently wrapped up shooting for the standalone film, and despite being partial about her film, she was very excited and proud to present the film to the audiences in 2020.

"Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed, 'cause I was kind of wiped out after that last one (Avengers: Endgame) emotionally and literally... There are very few certain things but definitely, death is pretty certain," she said.

"But people definitely don't believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die. That maybe, my character existed in an alternate universe. But no, death is a pretty final thing," Johansson said about the theories that Romanoff was alive.

She was also asked the very popular question, often asked by Jimmy Fallon, if she had kept something from the film's sets. The actress replied, "What are you gonna take? Like, Captain America's Shield? You can't take that! That's the property of Marvel. You're gonna get arrested." To this Jimmy said, "I'm gonna take Thor's hammer. What are you gonna do, arrest me? That's better press for the movie. Marvel should hire me!"

Black Widow also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

