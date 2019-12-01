Scarlett Johansson Says She was 'Stoked' After Being Cast as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson has won a lot of hearts in the past decade playing the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have become so familiar with her as the character that it is impossible to imagine anyone else in the role. Nevertheless, Johansson recently revealed that she was not the first choice to play Romanoff and came very close to not getting the role at all.

While Johansson was extremely excited to take on the role she revealed that it was offered to Emily Blunt due to which the former received a rejection call. Reminiscing the moment in an interview with Vanity Fair she said, "I remember being in a random hotel somewhere. And I got that call and I was so, so disappointed. And then that was it. You know, life went on. I mean, I’ve certainly had enough experience of rejection."

Nevertheless, things looked up for Johansson as Blunt declined the role later due to scheduling conflicts. Talking about her excitement at finally getting the role she stated, "I was super excited about it. And I met with Jon again, and we had a funny conversation about how he had not cast me. But I was excited. I was so stoked."

Ironically Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinski was also considered for a role in the MCU. The actor had auditioned for the role of Captain America. He later expressed his pleasure at having lost the role to Chris Evans stating that he felt Evans to be a better fit for the role.

