Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Back Tattoo; See Pic

Scarlett donned a pearl pink and vibrant purple dress, which revealed a floral tattoo running down her back.

Updated:November 7, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Image: AP)

Actress Scarlett Johansson flaunted a huge back tattoo in strapless dress at a film premiere.

The Hollywood actress donned a pearl pink and vibrant purple dress, which revealed a floral tattoo running down her back, reports mirror.co.uk.

The outfit featured an embroidered floral design in shimmering embellishments and a zip-up feature which dominated the sweetheart-style neckline.

View this post on Instagram

NEW: 📸 Scarlett na premiere de "Marriege story" 💘 | O que acharam do look? ▪Follow @scarlettjohansssonnn for more ▪

A post shared by Scarlett Ingrid Johansson (@scarlettjohansssonbrasil) on

A thick belt cinched in the star's waist while the wrap-around skirt looked elegant with a subtle split.

She teased a glimpse at her vast rose-detailed back tattoo above her dress as she turned around to pose at the premiere.

According to Marie Claire, the tattoo of roses are a reference to the actress' 3-year-old daughter Rose, who she had with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

